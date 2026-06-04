Paying tax is a controversial topic for the ultra wealthy, and a recent shocking admission from Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has prompted some to question how he's able to keep his businesses running.

There's no denying that MrBeast is worth a lot of money, as a report earlier this year from the Wall Street Journal indicated that his YouTube empire is worth around $5 billion in total.

That wealth seemingly doesn't extend to actual cash, however, as Donaldson revealed in an interview that he has a shockingly low amount of money in his bank account at all times, to the point where he borrows heavily for earnings.

Responding to the unexpected reveal of his financial status, some users on X have questioned whether this could qualify as 'tax evasion' — although they have been swiftly shut down following explanations of how people as wealthy as MrBeast actually manage their money.

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Some have accused MrBeast of tax evasion online after he shares exactly how much money he actually has (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube)

Speaking to the WSJ, Donaldson revealed: "It's funny, talking about my 'personal finances', because no one ever believes anything I say, they're like, 'you're a billionaire', I'm like, that's net worth."

Clarifying this unexpected disparity between his multi-billion dollar net worth and his actual cash-in-hand financial status, MrBeast indicated that he had 'negative money' at the time of the recording.

"I have negative money right now, I'm borrowing money, that's how little money I have," he explained. "Technically everyone watching this video has more money than me in their bank account, if you subtract the 'equity value' of my company, which doesn't buy me McDonald's in the morning or whatever."

MrBeast reveals he has less than $1,000,000 to his name despite being a Billionaire on paper



"I have negative money right now, I'm borrowing money that's how little money I have. Technically everyone watching this video has more money than me in their bank account" pic.twitter.com/6G965o5Syq — yoxic (@yoxics) June 1, 2026

It's a similar position to many other wealthy individuals across the world, and even Elon Musk – the richest man in history – has shared that the amount of disposable income he has is far lower than his touted net worth due to the fact that much of that is manifested in stocks and ownership shares.

One of the biggest benefits of operating your finances this way, however, is that you pay far less when it comes to taxes as your income only shows up as a small fraction of your overall 'wealth'.

Much of MrBeast's wealth is tied up in assets, which he then likely uses to borrow money against (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

MrBeast famously spends a lot on his videos, potentially writing off a large amount of the money he earns through their creation, meaning that any accusations of tax evasion are unfounded and false in relation to methods like this.

"It's not tax evasion because it's not illegal," wrote one reply in response to the initial allegations, adding that "it's using the tax law exactly as it's intended to be used. This is precisely how the government wants citizens to operate."

Another echoed this same sentiment, noting: "Nope, totally legal. Have your money in assets, borrow money against your assets, make more money, put that money in assets, increase your debt, and do this forever. There you go, money glitch for the wealthy."