Many Cleveland residents were alarmed after hearing an incredibly loud boom accompanied by a strange object soaring through the sky, with officials offering clarification on the situation at hand.

Humans are innately afraid of the unknown, and threat levels were seemingly high in Ohio following the emergence of an unknown object within the sky that appeared to enter our atmosphere with a deafening sonic boom.

Some people's minds immediately jumped to aliens, with the object representing a UFO come to invade our planet, yet the actual explanation makes far more sense and is thankfully nothing to fear.

As shared by the Mirror, residents of both Pennsylvania and Ohio – particularly in the area between Pittsburgh and Cleveland – were able to witness a meteor soaring through the sky on Tuesday, March 17, at around 9 p.m. EDT.

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Videos quickly circulated social media of the object blazing a trail above, with many phoning up emergency services to complain about a 'loud boom' that could be heard for miles across a wide radius.





Many speculated that the object was a meteor, and there has now been official confirmation from the National Weather Service (NWS) Cleveland of this fact, providing satellite data alongside a statement.

One user on X queried the 'loudest boom' to the NWS, after which the weather service responded:

"The latest GLM imagery (1301Z) does suggest that the boom was a result of a meteor," alongside an image that shows the falling space rock highlighted on a satellite map.

The National Weather Service hasn't provided any further updates or advice surrounding the falling meteor, but it's expected that there is no cause for alarm, especially considering the frequency at which meteors fall into Earth's atmosphere.









According to NASA, meteors are defined as meteoroids that enter Earth's atmosphere, and these can range in size from dust grains to small asteroids.

These typically enter our atmosphere at an incredibly high speed and burn up in the sky before reaching the ground, often being seen as shooting stars or 'fireballs' like the one observed this week when in the air.

Scientific estimates evaluate that roughly 48.5 tons of meteoric material falls into our planet's atmosphere every single day, with almost all of it burning up and completely vaporizing into shooting stars.

The one spotted this week across America does appear to be larger than most, although there's still likely no cause for alarm despite the incredibly loud noise signalling its entry suggesting otherwise.