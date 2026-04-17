It turns out there is a simulation which shows exactly what is going on in the body during female ejaculation.

When it comes to people assigned male at birth, ejaculation and sexual climax are considered to be the same but this is not the case for the female reproductive system.

While all women or anyone assigned female at birth have the ability to experience an orgasm, according to studies, not all of them are able to ejaculate.

What is the science behind female ejaculation?

According to the experts, female ejaculation is understood to stem from the Skene’s glands.

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These are two small ducts which are located on the front wall of the vagina, on either side of the bladder.

The glands originate from the same gonadal tissue as the male prostate gland.

Scientific research has concluded that the Skene’s glands are responsible for secreting an antimicrobial fluid.

The simulation describes this fluid as having the appearance of ‘fat-free milk’ and varying in volume from person to person.

The ‘two types’ of female ejaculation

So, now we are all clear on what female ejaculation is, the next question is likely to be, what is the female ejaculate made up of?

While we are all aware of the fact that the main component of male ejaculate is semen, the female equivalent has been left shrouded in mystery for decades due to the imbalance in research between the sexes.

It was this lack of clarity which led French gynaecologist Samuel Salama to conduct a study on the subject, recruiting seven women to take part in a study back in 2014.

Female ejaculation has been shrouded in mystery for decades due to a lack of research (PonyWang/Getty Images)

Published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, it revealed that the women who ‘squirted’ during orgasm excreted two distinct types of fluid.

In all of the women’s samples, they found:

Urea, a waste product produced by the kidneys, which is the main component of urine

Creatinine, a waste product produced by the muscles when they break down creatine, again excreted by the kidneys and passed out in urine

Uric acid, a chemical created when the body breaks down certain foods like red meat, peas, beer, anchovies and mackerel, which is filtered out of the blood by the kidneys and passed out in urine

Interestingly though, six out of the seven women also had prostatic-specific antigen (PSA), which is also found in male ejaculate.