Near death experience scientist says 'hellish' death loops are real and reveals proof of 'God's simulation'

A scientist who studies near death experiences has claimed that ‘hellish’ death loops are real and has shared alleged proof of ‘God’s simulation’.

The expert based in New Zealand, Dr Orson Wedgwood, spoke to the Daily Mail where he shared what many people witness when faced with near death.

In the report, he explained: “We are in a created environment, or a ‘simulation’ in which we are being tested. Our consciousness, how we behave, and the experiences we have are real, but the rest is not.

“The simulation is designed to sort us into those who will be with God after the simulation is over versus those who won’t, all in a safe environment where we can’t do any damage.”

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This isn’t the first time that people have questioned whether the universe is nothing more than a simulation, with some believing we’re trapped inside a digital world, not unlike The Sims video game.

The scientist studies near death experiences (sdominick/Getty Images)

The scientist went on to say he believes humans can be rescued by God even within a hell-like realm of the simulation, adding: “One of the ones that I heard about years and years ago, and it resonated because I’m a Christian, was Ian McCormack; he was a New Zealander who was surfing.”

The surfer was stung by a jellyfish back in 1982 and recalled an experience where he claimed he had descended into hell.

McCormack said: “I could feel the evil, it was all around me.”

He went on to recall how he saw a vision of his mother telling him to call out for God, explaining: “I felt like a speck of dust being drawn up into a radiant light and delivered out of the kingdom of darkness.”

Wedgwood has a book titled Near Death Experience and AWARE studies: Proof Of The Soul and God? which explores some terrifying near death experiences.

The expert believes there is a way to be saved from a hell-like realm of the simulation ( sdominick/Getty Images)

In the book, one woman shared: “I am beginning to distinguish forms in this incredibly thick fog. Human, bestial, monstrous. I am swimming in a stinking stench filled with horrible and furtive creatures and I am feeling overwhelmed with pain.”

Wedgwood added: “Many colleagues I’ve worked with over the years, PhDs, doctors, and many of them will agree, perhaps more privately than publicly, that they cannot provide explanations of the origin of the universe, the origin of life, and where consciousness comes from.

“A lot of them now are adopting this simulation theory that we’re living in a simulation, and this is like serious PhDs.”