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Near death experience scientist says 'hellish' death loops are real and reveals proof of 'God's simulation'
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Near death experience scientist says 'hellish' death loops are real and reveals proof of 'God's simulation'

The expert believes there is a way to be saved from a hell-like realm of the simulation

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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