A text message that the woman who was part of the Coldplay kiss cam scandal received has flipped the narrative on its head.

Last summer, the internet was left stunned after a couple appeared on the big screen at a Coldplay concert and attempted to get off camera as quickly as possible.

At the time, frontman Chris Martin joked: “Oh, look at these two. Either they are having an affair or they’re just really shy.”

He then added: “Holy s**t! I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

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After the clip went viral, internet sleuths discovered that the pair were actually colleagues and married to other people, unmasking them as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and CFO Kristin Cabot.

Both Byron and Cabot ultimately resigned from their posts, with Cabot also confirming that she was estranged from her husband.

Since then, Cabot has appeared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for her podcast, The Oprah Podcast, where she shed some light on the moment.

She explained: “I was walking into the concert and my daughter messaged me and said, ‘oh it’s so great that you and Andrew are both at Coldplay’.

“So she let me know that my estranged husband was also at the concert.

“In my mind I thought, ‘is this going to be weird if he sees me with Andy?’ Like that crossed my mind.”

The ex-HR exec went on to say: “I’m in Gillette Stadium, there’s 55,000 people here, I’m probably not going to run into him.”

But later admitted: “That would have been better at the end of the day if I’d just run into him.”

Kristin Cabot revealed more information to Oprah about the Coldplay Kiss scandal (The Oprah Podcast)

Cabot went on to say that her husband understood ‘the nature of my work and the way, the relationships - I’ve shared desks with the CEOs I’ve worked with,’ and the ‘very close relationship. And so it didn’t matter’.

In a previous interview, she went on to talk about the fallout from the viral moment, sharing how her kids are concerned about being seen in public with her.

However, Cabot claims she was not in a sexual relationship with her boss, with the pair allegedly only kissing for the first time that night, saying: “I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay.

“I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them.”