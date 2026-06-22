There is a little-known trick on WhatsApp that could help you to sneakily check who has blocked you on the messaging app.

So, if you have ever wondered who has blocked you on WhatsApp then this could be your chance to find out.

This is because both Android and iOS users alike may be able to use a handy trick that has often gone unnoticed.

While many people will use clues such as a missing profile picture or messages being left with a single sent tick.

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But there could be an easier way to tell if you’ve been blocked and that is with WhatsApp’s encryption verification feature.

Android and iOS users alike may be able to use this simple hack (Kurgenc/Getty Images)

The feature was intended to be used as a way for users to be able to confirm that their messages are being sent through end-to-end encryption.

You can enable this by selecting a chat, clicking on the recipient’s name and choosing ‘encryption’.

On the WhatsApp website, it explains: “WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption is used when you chat with another person using WhatsApp Messenger. End-to-end encryption keeps your personal messages and calls between you and the person you’re communicating with. No one outside of the chat, not even WhatsApp, can read, listen to, or share them.

“This is because with end-to-end encryption, your messages are secured with a lock, and only the recipient and you have the special key needed to unlock and read them. All of this happens automatically: no need to turn on any special settings to secure your messages.”

However, you can also do this if you are worried that the other person has blocked you because this will require WhatsApp to verify the encryption status.

If you’re not blocked then this should be done without issue but, if the app fails to complete the verification then it might be a bad sign that you could have been blocked.

WhatsApp’s encryption verification feature could tell if you’ve been blocked (Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How to verify that an individual WhatsApp chat is end-to-end encrypted:

Open the chat.

Tap the contact’s name to open the contact info screen.

Tap Encryption to open the verification page.

Wait for automatic verification to complete and check the result.

You can also verify manually by viewing the QR code or 60-digit number.

The site goes on to say: “If you and your contact aren't physically near each other, you can send them the 60-digit number using another platform. Let your contact know that once they receive your code, they should write it down and then visually compare it to the 60-digit number that appears in the contact info screen under Encryption.”