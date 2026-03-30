Rare look at quantum lab tech most people will never see up close

Located just west of Helsinki, the capital of Finland, is the city of Espoo which is considered the country’s Nordic answer to Silicon Valley.

There you’ll find a number of inspiring tech innovations pioneered by Finland’s biggest giants of the industry, with one of them being responsible for building ​​world-leading quantum computers.

So, what actually is quantum computing? It is the question many people struggle to wrap their head around but put simply: it is a computer that uses the rules of quantum physics to be able to solve some problems much faster than classic computers.

While quantum computing is more than just a theory, it’s important to note that it is still very much in its early and experimental stages.

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Enter IQM - a Finnish company pioneering this type of technology who opened its doors to give UNILAD Tech an exclusive peek at some of its computing.

The firm builds ‘full-stack superconducting quantum computers for HPCs, researchers, and enterprises’, which can be used for experimental research and exploring quantum algorithms.

Take an exclusive look at the IQM systems in the video below:

What products does the quantum firm offer?

First up is the Spark, which is a 5-qubit superconducting quantum computer, and is ‘really thought for education, targeting universities’.

The Resonance is an accessible quantum cloud platform for groundbreaking science and exploring real-world use cases and is used for clients who don't necessarily need a ‘full quantum computer in their basement but they still want to have the access’.

Meanwhile, the Radiance is an advanced superconducting computer with 20, 54 and 150 high-fidelity qubits and the Halocene is an open and transparent system designed to unlock quantum error correction.

IQM is a Finnish company pioneering quantum computing technology (UNILAD Tech)

According to IQM CEO and co-founder Dr Jan Goetz, these systems are ‘really targeting the big computing centers and data centers who want to be at the forefront of computing and want to get everything out of a system that they can get’.

Speaking to UNILAD Tech, Dr Goetz said: “This is one of the big challenges for quantum is that these qubits, the quantum states, they inherently, they always make errors and you cannot completely get rid of this on a physical level, this is due to quantum physics, but what you can do is you can detect then correct for these errors and this is what we are doing going forward with the Haolcene product.”

He added: “This is quite a diverse portfolio for a quantum company, we think it's very unique and it addresses different customer segments.”