Dating in 2026 is harder than ever, and in this era of tapping and swiping our way to romance, it's difficult to even get someone to text back, let alone get them down the aisle.

While others are more than happy to embrace their singledom, there's also a loneliness epidemic as people turn to scrolling on TikTok instead of having meaningful conversations.

This is why we've seen an increase in people finding company and even romance among AI, with some people going as far as marrying chatbots.

Others still prefer the company of flesh-and-blood humans, meaning they’re willing to pay for the privilege. As part of this, there's been an apparent boom in 'nerd-first' escorting, where tech workers are spending exorbitant sums just so they can chat about their geekiest desires.

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Even as some turn to AI, there's a massive demand for highbrow escorts (Peter Cade / Getty)

According to Forbes, nerdy escorts are cashing in on Silicon Valley's tech obsession. The outlet spoke to Meida Marek, who is the pseudonym of a woman who turned to escorting when she questioned what happens when AI could do her entry-level finance job better than she could. Offering sex work with a specific angle, Marek says her USP is "high-end companionship for Silicon Valley’s most online, most technical clients."

Apparently landing a lot of clients from within Nvidia, this nerd-first escorting let Marek stretch her mental muscles and earn a not-so-small fortune for simply talking about her interest in the likes of AI and cryptocurrency.





I can’t believe that at the start of 2025 I was a grad student, fully employed on Wall Street, and posting clearly me spicy pics to Twitter. I eventually got bored with the first two and moved on to other things, but you really can have it all if you want it. — Meida Marek (@meidamarek_) December 30, 2025

She's joined by others, like Aella, who charges up to $6,000 per hour for her company. Known for applying data analysis to her online persona, Aella said: "I would call it a ‘nerd-first’ approach."

There's also Ada Hopper's advice that posting about AI seems to be a draw: "You’ll have random Nvidia bros who are like, ‘What? You know what a GPU is? Oh my God, wow.’"

Although some charge around $1,000, the more high-end escorts can charge between $3,500 and $6,000 an hour.

While you might think it's all about looks, Hopper reiterated: "The girls who charge the highest rates are not the hottest girls. They’re the girls who are hot and smart."

Ada Hopper is among those who have embraced nerd-first escorting (X / Ada Hopper)

Most clients are said to be interested in stimulating conversation rather than just sex, although Marek recalled one interaction with a customer and reiterated "there was some sex in between, but most of the time it was just playful, nice conversation."

At a time when many are increasingly worried about a future where AI will put humans out of work, escort Charlie Levine thinks these nerd-first escorts could flourish: "As AI becomes bigger, authentic human connection will become a rarity. In the future, being able to afford human contact, and to afford settings where there is genuine human contact, will be the ultimate luxury."

It's a similar argument we've seen about people likely paying a premium for artworks from human artists or poems from human writers, but if Silicon Valley workers are really willing to stump up $23,000 a night, this industry could be even more lucrative for some.