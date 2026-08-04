uniladtech homepage
One typo sent an innocent man to prison for 18 months
Home>News

One typo sent an innocent man to prison for 18 months

The mistake led police to an innocent man who was charged for crimes he didn't commit

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: halbergman/Getty Images
News
Crime
Tech News
US News

Choose your content: