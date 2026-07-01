Artificial intelligence is indeed being shaped to make everyday tasks faster and to remove the need to manually dig for information.

Apple is taking its own steps in this direction with Siri 2.0, set for a public rollout later this year, designed to help users find what they need in the moment, from answering general questions to showing relevant details buried in personal messages, emails, and photos.

Now, Google is making a similar move, aiming to turn the long, tedious task of searching through emails into a simple voice request.

What is Gmail Live?

At this year's I/O conference, Google unveiled Gmail Live, a new Gemini-powered feature that lets users search their inbox by voice instead of typing.

As per its announcement, the tech giant noted that users can expect 'immediate answers synthesised from their emails' or engage in a 'back-and-forth dialogue' to find what they're looking for.

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Google is testing Gmail Live that lets users search their inbox using voice commands (SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty)

The feature has reportedly entered testing and is expected to roll out to a small group of Android and iOS users this week.

How does Gmail Live work?

Once the feature is rolled out, Gmail Live will look like a small 'Live' icon next to your email's search bar. By tapping it, users can see suggested prompts such as: “What are my upcoming travel dates?” or "What's going on at my kid's school this week?"

After the user speaks, a blue glow appears around the edge of the screen as the query is transcribed in real time.

Gmail Live then processes the question and reads the answer back aloud, while also displaying the response on screen alongside the original email, making it easy to double-check the details for accuracy.

Users can engage in a 'natural conversation' with Gmail Live (David Espejo/Getty)

Users will be able to interrupt Gmail Live at any time to 'change topics or ask follow-up questions' for granular responses, Google reported.

The two buttons at the bottom of the interface allow users to mute the microphone or return to their inbox.

Google also stores previous transcripts of your conversations with Gemini in Workspace, which you can check and delete in a web browser.

Gmail Live is the latest addition to a growing lineup of voice-driven AI features across the Alphabet company's apps and services. It follows Gemini Live, which enables natural, real-time conversations with Google's AI assistant and can handle tasks such as setting reminders and adding calendar events.