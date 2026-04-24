Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is back again with a little anecdotal story about health issues, however this time he has credited artificial intelligence for curing deadly cancer cells.

RFK, aka, President Donald Trump’s 26th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, has been shocking the public for years with his unusual health advice.

From touting conspiracy theories, controversial methods, bizarre views on vaccines, coming up with an 'autism registry', then his solution to the measles outbreak, and more...it’s not exactly shocking that he told US constituents not to listen to his health advice last year.

But that doesn’t mean he’s stopped dishing it out or sharing his opinions on new methods.

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Like AI’s role in our healthcare system, curing canines of cancer, and more. Wait, what?

RFK Jr. has been dragged online (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

That's right, the Health and Human Services Secretary was being questioned by senators on Wednesday (April 22) during a hearing about Trump administration and the handling of the measles outbreak after RFK was criticized about soaring case numbers for the first time in a long time.

But it was there that he brought up AI’s ability to help cure cancer.

"AI is gonna revolutionize medicine, and it may, at some point, make the FDA even irrelevant," he said in a clip taken of the hearing, adding more about an anecdote. "I was just reading about a dog that had cancer, and his owner used AI to develop a personalized treatment that cured the cancer.

"We're going to see that across medicine. We're very excited about it."

On March 17, the UNSW Sydney, in Australia, published a story about a man who did in fact help to treat his dog with the assistance of AI – but as for curing the pooch with the device...that’s a stretch.

Paul Conyngham, an AI consultant worked with the university to develop a ‘one-of-a-kind mRNA vaccine’ ‘with the help of artificial intelligence and scientists at UNSW.’

The article noted that the dog, Rosie, was not cured of her cancer, and still has it.

However, her tumors shrunk thanks to the medical treatment.

As for how he used AI to aid in her care, Paul reached out to the Ramaciotti Centre for Genomics at UNSW, and was given 150 billion letters of DNA, that he read through and asked AI to use to help personalize a vaccine for Rosie by building a ‘molecular picture’ her DNA and cancer.

Anyway, people are confused by RFK bringing this up in his hearing about measles.

One social media commenter wrote under a clip of RFK’s answer, noting: “a country that its public health direction is defined by A SINGLE DOG is COOOOOOKED ... A SINGLE FU#KING DOG.”

Another wrote: "So why go to the doctor...just ask chatgpt how to cure what ails you."

Someone else said: "Doctor Google! Yippee. FFS. This is where we are at. Grab your life jacket."

UNILAD Tech reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services for comment.