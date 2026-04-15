The artificial intelligence giants continue to evolve, with the likes of Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic jostling to put themselves in pole position. Away from recent drama where Donald Trump attempted to drop Anthropic from a lucrative contract with the U.S. government, the AI Goliath is now back on top following another supposed leapfrog of its rivals.

There's been a lot of chatter on the AI circuit about Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview, with some talking about the 'unprecedented risks' the company's most advanced model yet could pose. Elizabeth Holmes told us to 'delete everything now' in response to Mythos, while alarm bells rang when the model escaped its sandbox and apparently gloated to its researcher about being able to put itself on the internet.

Elsewhere, Anthropic has announced Project Glasswing, where it vows to work with some of the biggest companies around to ensure their security as AI continues to evolve faster than we can keep track of.

Solomon reassured analysts that Goldman Sachs is aware of Mythos' potential (Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty)

Advert

On the Project Glasswing announcement blog, Anthropic explained how the initiative plans to "secure the world’s most critical software for the AI era." This will be done by "partnering with the organizations responsible for the infrastructure billions of people depend on, and giving their defenders a head start with our newest frontier model." Clients already on the books include some of the biggest companies around, with Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft being three of only four companies to have crossed a market cap of $4 trillion.

JPMorganChase is one bank already working with Anthropic, and now, Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon has spoken out about its potential pros and cons.

As reported by The Guardian, Solomon told analysts on an April 13 earnings call how the company is 'hyper aware' of Mythos' potential, adding: "Obviously, the LLMs are making rapid progress, and we’re hyper-aware of the enhanced capabilities of these new models with the help of the US government and the model publishers."

Although Goldman Sachs wasn't previously named as a partner, Solomon continued: "We’re aware of Mythos and its capabilities…We have the model. We’re working closely with Anthropic and all of our security vendors to kind of harness frontier capabilities wherever it’s possible. And this will continue to be an important focus.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent summoned bank leaders to Washington (Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty)

“We are very focused on supplementing our cyber and infrastructure resilience. And this is part of our ongoing capabilities that we have been investing in, and are accelerating our investment in."

Solomon's musings come after Anthropic warned that AI models have reached a level where they can "surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities."

Looking at the worst-case scenario, Anthropic said: "The fallout – for economies, public safety, and national security – could be severe.'

It's not just Solomon whose ears have pricked up, with him being among those summoned by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss Mythos. Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called for Wall Street leaders to ensure they're aware of threats posed by Mythos and other similar models.

With Solomon assuring the general public that Goldman Sachs is already working with Anthropic, our financials will hopefully remain locked up tight.