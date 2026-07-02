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Ivy League professor caught massive AI cheating scandal after ChatGPT left a weird 'fingerprint' on exams
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Ivy League professor caught massive AI cheating scandal after ChatGPT left a weird 'fingerprint' on exams

The class average plunged after the final moved back into the classroom

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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