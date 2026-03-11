



If 2026 wasn't miserable enough with World War III threats, tragic celebrity deaths, and the fact that LLMs are now talking to themselves in secret languages on their own social media platform, gamers are now feeling the pinch as prices are going up again.

It's becoming increasingly expensive to be a purveyor of pixels, with us recently reporting on how Nintendo is suing the U.S. government over increased prices due to Donald Trump's tariffs, while there are constant grumbles about the price of PS Plus and Game Pass going up.

In an era when streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix are slowly nudging prices in hopes we won't notice, gamers are on the ball. With this, Xbox fans have noticed how sweeping changes from Epic Games could be about to hit them in the pocket.

If we weren't already sweating over the idea that the mysterious Project Helix could cost us up to $1,500, Game Pass Ultimate is about to feel the knock-on effect of Epic changing the way V-Bucks work.

Epic Games is facing backlash from angry Fortnite players (Epic Games)

For those who don't know, V-Bucks are Fortnite's currency, used to buy everything from the Battle Pass to your Pickle Rick and Avatar skins.

Moving forward, Epic Games has confirmed that V-Buck prices are going up as of March 19. This means a standard $8.99 pack that used to give you 1,000 V-Bucks will now only give you 800. There's something of a win because the Battle Pass will now cost 800 V-Bucks instead of 1,000, although Fortnite is also removing the ability to earn bonus V-Bucks while climbing the ranks.

Previously, the Battle Pass cost 1,000 V-Bucks, with players earning 1,000 V-Bucks on completion and an additional 500 in bonuses.

The new model sees the Battle Pass cost 800 V-Bucks and award you another 800 on completing it.

Finally, subscribers to the game's monthly Fortnite Crew membership will now only be given 800 V-Bucks a month instead of 1,000.

Defending the decision, Epic Games' announcement reiterated: "The cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot and we’re raising prices to help pay the bills."





Critics have noted that this is the first time in Fortnite's history that V-Bucks have cost more than they did when they were launched back in 2017.

As noted by Pure Xbox, this will affect Game Pass Ultimate subscribers because Fortnite Crew was included as part of the package at no extra cost.

Even though the Battle Pass will still be included in your monthly offering, you'll be getting fewer V-Bucks across the board.

While it's admittedly not much of a big deal for those who only use V-Bucks to buy the Battle Pass, for those known for flexing their fancy wardrobes by buying skins, this is a bit of a kicker.

Clapping back at the changes, one angry gamer wrote: "You destroyed all hype for season two by increasing the price of V-Bucks, removing the value of crew pack with every pass and in game purchases. Please revert the changes. You can’t just sweep this under the rug."

Another complained: "This is actually the worst change yet. The WHOLE REASON to buy the Battle Pass was getting your V-Bucks back and get some to save for the future. I hate this sh*t game so much."

A third raged: "$30 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate because y'all promised that crew was worth it. Offering 1000 v-bucks amongst other things, and now you screw us! 800?! @EpicGames please explain to @Microsoft and @Xbox @XboxGamePass how you think that this is acceptable for their subscribers."