Capcom might be riding high on the success of Resident Evil Requiem, but it's important to remember it's not the only IP in the acclaimed developer's impressive catalog.

While we might've given up hope on seeing more from Dino Crisis, the likes of Monster Hunter and Street Fighter also help to keep the lights on.

Despite being released in 2023, Street Fighter 6 is keeping gaming fans invested as it continues to dish out the DLCs.

While familiar faces like Rashid, Ed, and Akuma were saved for the first season pass, the second threw M. Bison and Elena, before leaving C. Viper, Sagat, and Ingrid for the third.

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Of course, the big announcement from the Year 3 release was Alex's arrival.

Unfortunately, the brutal brawler has been called out amid accusations of an 'incestuous' relationship between Alex and Patricia.

Capcom is now facing questions from fans about why it would include this potential 'icky' pairing.

Alex's Street Fighter 6 arrival remains a hot topic of conversation (Capcom)

As Alex was the main character of 1997's Street Fighter III: New Generation, his long-awaited arrival in Street Fighter 6 is something of a big deal. For those underestimating his pulling power, the game has just broken its all-time concurrent player count on Steam, proving just how excited we were to get to grips with him.

Cutting a very long story of lore short, Event Hubs explains how Alex's Street Fighter III arc sees him seeking revenge after his adoptive father, Tom, is injured. Patricia has remained an unplayable character since that game, where a 20-year-old Alex was seen alongside a 14-year-old her.

Completing Street Fighter 6 as a particular character in Arcade Mode unlocks a specific ending, and although Alex and Patricia have maintained a familiar bond as pseudo-siblings, their latest update sees him refer to him as 'honey'. Elsewhere, it looks like the pair are now married and she's having his baby.

It's true that this kind of relationship has been tackled before, with Ian Somerhalder's Boone and Maggie Grace's sharing a step-sibling romance in Lost. Still, Street Fighter 6 makes things even more complicated when it reveals that Tom is the cousin of Alex's mother, therefore making Alex Patricia's second cousin.

Street Fighter 6 also includes artwork of Alex holding Patricia as a baby, which has caused fans to have even more of an issue with their ever-evolving relationship.

Over on Reddit, one critic complained about an article claiming that players are 'divided' by the DLC, adding: "I don't think it divided opinion. I think everyone is pretty firmly in agreement that it's weird."

Another joked: "Turns out people who routinely get into public fistfights aren't the most mentally well adjusted."

A third concluded: "Yeah... they could have gone with so many other routes, but nah, let's do the cousin incest one. Talk about a 180 degree turn on the hype train for Alex."

Even though we realize most people come to Street Fighter to beat the living snot out of other fighters instead of for the story, many remain unhappy with the latest pairing.

UNILADTech has reached out to Capcom for comment.