PS6 price predictions drop and it suggests it’s time to start saving now

The PlayStation 6’s price has been predicted and if it’s right, you’re going to need to start saving right about...now.

It all began when Valve revealed it would be selling its new Steam Machine device for $1,000 and over, leaving gamers around the world scrambling to throw money at the deck, that saw Japan totally sell out its stock.

Even though some were quick to call out the hefty price tag, per Eurogamer.

Anyway, after Valve’s announcement, the PS6 became the focus of many, with people online speculating its price point.

Advert

But as its potential launch sate looms overhead next year, it could end up costing a similar price to the Steam Machine compact box.

Speaking to GI.biz, Joost van Dreunen, a gaming analysist, said that he has his own estimate on what the PSP6 will sell for.

The price for the PS6 might come as a shock (Getty Stock Images)

According to him, it’s also approximately $1,000.

Now, if you think that’s too much, just remember that the PS5 Pro is already selling at a rate of $900, so the increase isn’t a whole lot.

However, it could also cost a lot more than that, which would mean that if you’re hoping to pay up, you’d need to start saving right about now to budget sensibly.

I mean, if you’ve got 1k to throw all at once, though, go for it.

But according to Dreunen, that’s really the lowest he thinks it’ll go.

“At this rate, the next generation may not even release until 2028, and when it does, north of a grand is the floor,” he told the outlet. “Even existing devices are getting marked up. The companies that manufacture the necessary components have fully shifted toward selling to hyperscalers, paying a premium to build out their data centers. The memory makers – Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron – are now ‘post-consumer’, which tells you gamers matter less and prices go up.”

Get saving (Getty Stock Images)

In the same article, Piers Harding-Rolls, head of games research at Ampere Analysis, said that the ‘next-gen consoles will likely be more expensive, but they have different levers that can be pulled to offset hardware costs, which can support cheaper pricing.’

Harding-Rolls said Sony is in a better position than Valve to price its hardware more affordably, telling the outlet: “Sony has more scale than Valve and is better positioned in terms of supply chain accessibility through its entrenched relationships and broader electronics business.

“Console companies will be hoping that they can take advantage of improving component inventories and more stable pricing as it gets closer to the launch of next-gen consoles. Market disruption and other factors means this is most likely to be at the end of 2028.”

So, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.