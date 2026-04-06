Apple delivers urgent response to 'darksword' attack hitting iPhone users

One of the most threatening cybersecurity attacks in recent times has prompted Apple to issue an urgent response, as it could otherwise leave iPhone owners with older devices extremely vulnerable to hacking threats.

It's always a challenge for even the biggest tech companies to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats, as hackers are constantly evolving with new methods to break through complex protection systems.

One of the biggest ways that threat actors take advantage of individuals is through outdated software, as while companies like Apple frequently provide urgent security updates through new iOS versions, those who choose not to upgrade can be left vulnerable.

That's exactly what's happened on a dangerous scale with a new toolkit referred to as 'darksword' as this has allowed hackers to place malicious links within active websites which then open the door into your phone, exposing all of your sensitive data.

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Hackers have deployed a dangerous new toolkit that exploits a vulnerability within older iPhones (Getty Stock)

It's something that Apple has since fixed with its latest update version, as any device currently on iOS 26 and beyond is completely protected from darksword attacks, but those that haven't yet upgraded are constantly putting themselves at risk.

It's not necessarily just people who are too 'lazy' to upgrade either, as there some semi-recent iPhones that simply aren't supported on the latest iOS software, leaving them no option but to remain on the previous version.

Apple is thankfully well aware of this, however, and as reported by the Independent, a new special iOS version released specifically for anyone unable to upgrade to iOS 26 has become available that protects against the malicious attack.

Anyone that's since upgraded to iOS 26 is thankfully safe from the attack, but Apple has released a special update for older devices (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Numbered either iOS 18.7.7 or iPadOS 18.7.7 depending on the device you're using, this new update provides the necessary protections against darksword, letting you continue using your phone in the knowledge that you're not in any immediate danger.

If you've already got automatic updates enabled then it should download right away, but you might need to head into the Settings menu, navigate to the General tab, and then find the Software Update section to go through the process manually.

It's something you'll want to do as soon as possible, as darksword attacks can impact even the most technologically literate individuals without them knowing, so head there right now and get downloading.

If you're struggling for space to download the update, there are thankfully a number of short-term tricks you can enable to temporarily free up room, letting you proceed without any further issues.