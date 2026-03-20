If you have ever sat down to watch an ep of Love Is Blind and considered signing up for the dating show yourself, you might want to hear this before taking the plunge.

The Netflix series has been a huge hit for years, where singles meet others in the hopes of leaving the experiment married.

However, they must choose whether or not to get engaged without having actually seen what the other person looks like.

Afterwards, they have just one month to figure out whether or not they will be saying ‘I do’ at the end of the aisle.

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While the TV show has been a firm favorite among Netflix fans, many have been left wondering just how much money contestants make.

One video that was uploaded to social media claims to have the answers and it has left many viewers in shock.

In the clip, which was shared on Reddit, it said: “You might expect a big Netflix paycheck but lower your expectations. Season 6 contestant Matthew told journalist Chrissy Clark that contestants get $5,000 for the 10 days in the pods and according to reports by Clark, if they make it to the honeymoon stage, that’s another $2,500.

“Then from post-honeymoon to the wedding, they reportedly earn $3,000, probably because they’re not being filmed 24/7 and can go back to normal life a bit.

“If they do make it to the altar, you get a $1,000 bonus, but turn up to the reunion, that’s another $1,500 in the bank.”

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the video, with one user writing on Reddit: “& no residuals!”

Singles meet others on the show in the hopes of leaving the experiment married (Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Another said: “F**k it I’d do it for the money& if I happen to find love then cool. 10k would get me pretty far.”

A third person commented: “They make their money after the show. Didn’t some of the girls from a couple seasons ago say they quit their well paying jobs because they make 3 times more on podcasts and influencing now?”

And a fourth added: “They shouldn’t pay any of the contestants. These increasing tiers are simply making the show more disingenuous and have people reach the end like Ashley and Alex when they clearly hate each other, just so they can get paid. It’s such a waste of resources and people’s time.”

Well, would you give it a go for those paychecks?