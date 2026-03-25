Disney took a walk on the wild side in 2025, claiming top spot at the global box office with a jaw-dropping $6.58 billion. It churned out a menagerie of feature films, including Avatar: Fire and Ash, the live-action Lilo & Stitch, and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Of course, these were all eclipsed by the pulling power of Zootopia 2, which smashed records and became Disney's biggest animated film ever.

As well as becoming the highest-grossing English-language film of 2025, the much-hyped sequel earned more than James Cameron's latest chapter in the Avatar saga, and reached the landmark $1 billion box office mark in just 17 days.

With 2016's first movie breaking numerous records, there were always hopes that Zootopia 2 would perform. Sadly, while the OG earned the title of Best Animated Feature at the 89th Academy Awards, Zootopia 2 has been locked out in the icy cold of Tundratown.

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Zootopia 2 has just landed on Disney+, and surprising no one, it's quickly soared to the top of the charts. Aside from outliers like Greece having Grey's Anatomy and Japan having Monsters, Inc. as their most-viewed content, Zootopia 2 has topped the charts in numerous countries around the globe.

Fans and critics alike can't get enough of Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

In the USA, Zootopia 2's closest competition is Bluey's Big Show, followed by Mickey+ Shorts: Mickey+ Bluey in third, and then Spider-Man: Homecoming in fourth. Spider-Man: Far from Home rounds out the top five, suggesting that fans are doing a rewatch of the Tom Holland Spidey movies (where's No Way Home?) ahead of this year's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Zootopia 2 has recorded a jaw-dropping 32 million global viewers within its first seven days of release, meaning it's the No. 1 Disney+ movie during its premiere week.

More than just being popular among the family audience, Zootopia 2 is a hit across all demographics, scoring particular success in China, where it became the first Hollywood film to gross more than $100 million in a single day.

While directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard claim they've started making sketches for a potential Zootopia 3, there's no escaping the power of the franchise. Disney confirms that the franchise of the first two movies and 2022's Zootopia+ series have been streamed over 885 million hours.





If that wasn't enough, it boasts an impressive 91% critic score and stellar 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Elsewhere, Zootopia currently sits with a 98% critic score but a 92% audience score.

We're sure the House of Mouse is happy with these numbers, but unlike the first movie's Oscar-winning success, Zootopia 2 was snubbed by the 98th Academy Awards. Missing out on the golden statue for Best Animated Feature, Zootopia 2 was bested by Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, which was something of a runaway success – even if there were some award scenes involving the movie's talent at the Oscars.

Others were outraged that Zootopia 2 wasn't nominated for Best Original Song or Best Adapted/Original Screenplay. The movie's most devout supporters even suggested that it could've been in the running for Best Picture and noted that animated movies like Toy Story 3 previously got the nod.

At the end of the day, it looks like Hopps and Wilde will get the last laugh because we imagine it'll be a long time until anything knocks Zootopia 2 off Disney+'s top spot.