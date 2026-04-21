One U.S. army veteran has revealed an illuminating experience with a drug that's growing in popularity, as people are drawn to its ability to supposedly eliminate addiction completely overnight.

Addiction in its many forms is something that millions of people struggle with across the globe, and it has the potential to destroy lives in an alarming number of cases.

One of the most challenging aspects of addiction is that there is no recognized 'cure' in the healthcare world, as while there are avenues available to people looking for help, they not only have to seek them out but it takes an incredible amount of willpower and resilience to persist through the inevitable struggle.

A potential solution might just exist in a growing number of countries, however, as an experimental psychedelic drug known as ibogaine has anecdotally solved the addition troubles of some in a surprisingly short amount of time.

What is ibogaine?

Ibogaine is a psychoactive indole alkaloid that's currently legally classified as a Schedule I Narcotic, which puts it on the same level as heroin — the primary drug it's used to treat.

Advert

Ibogaine is a psychedelic drug that's had a surprising impact on individuals suffering from addiction and PTSD (Getty Stock)

It's offered as an experimental treatment in a number of clinics around the world, including health centers in countries like Mexico, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

It originates from an African shrub known as Tabernathe iboga, and in inducing psychedelic episodes it seemingly treats conditions such as addiction and PTSD through hallucinations and other interactions.

Howard Lotsof first discovered it's unexpected efficacy back in 1962 when he took the drug only to discover that it completely removed the cravings and withdrawal symptoms from his heroin addiction.

Does ibogaine actually work?

Anecdotal evidence appears to suggest that ibogaine does have a positive effect on a surprising number of people suffering from addition or PTSD, although it does still come with risks that need to be considered.

One of the most prominent case studies comes from U.S. army veteran Dakota Meyer, who recounted his experience taking ibogaine on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience back in March 2022.

He reveals that he was close to rock bottom after returning from active duty and was suffering from PTSD, prompting a friend who had already taken ibogaine to book him a visit to one of the few Mexican clinics actively administering the drug.

He recalls entering a room where he saw people who were disappointed or angry with him, prompting him to desperately ask what he'd done wrong and how he could fix things.

Meyer then saw fuel gages that were both incredibly close to empty and also were filled up just before the 'finish' line, indicting in his eyes that he was never able to finish or complete anything.

His daughters were then visible in a 'beautiful ball light' which gave him an incredible amount of peace, but overall he describes the experience as an incredibly intense workout for the soul in which his problems were laid bare in front of him, allowing him to start the process that sorted his life out.

Will ibogaine ever be legal in the United States?

While the drug remains illegal for the time being, a recent move from the Trump administration could suggest that it won't be too long before ibogaine and other psychedelic treatments will be permitted in the United States.

President Trump has announced further research into psychedelic drugs like ibogaine (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

As reported by the Guardian, President Trump announced on Saturday (April 18) his intention to speed up access to medical treatment and research surrounding psychedelic drugs, signing an executive order that expedites a specific review of ibogaine.

President Trump has also dedicated $50 million into further research surrounding ibogaine, joking that he would like some himself and adding: "I'll take whatever it takes, I don't have time to be depressed."