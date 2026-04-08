If you want to wake up like the Artemis 2 crew and imagine you’re sailing back from the far side of the Moon, now you can. That little kid who always dreamed of becoming an astronaut can live a little bit of that fantasy.

NASA has released the official Artemis 2 wake-up playlist, and you can listen to it now on Spotify.

The Artemis 2 mission has been one for the history books. For the first time in over 50 years, humans have ventured to the vicinity of the Moon.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, completed a historic lunar flyby aboard the Orion capsule.

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The crew is now Earthbound, with splashdown expected just off the coast of San Diego on Friday, 10 April, shortly after 8 pm local time.

Pink Pony Club made the Orion spacecraft playlist (NASA / Handout / Getty)

NASA’s website reiterates that upon landing, recovery helicopters will retrieve the four astronauts and deliver them to the USS John P. Murtha, where they will undergo immediate medical evaluations before being flown to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

This is because the four astronauts are part of the first human test flight in NASA’s new lunar program.

But while the crew makes their way back, NASA has given the rest of us a small but brilliant window into life aboard the Orion capsule.

On X, the US space agency shared the official Artemis II music playlist that's been keeping the vibes going on the Orion spacecraft.

"Rise and shine, space fans! The official Artemis II wake‑up song playlist is here," NASA shared. "Stay tuned to find out the crew’s picks for the rest of the mission."

The playlist is live on Spotify and already has over 4,000 followers.

So far, it features seven tracks, including “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan, “Tokyo Drifting” by Glass Animals and Denzel Curry, and “Sleepyhead” by Young and Sick.

More songs from the crew are expected to be added as the mission continues, but we can't help but wonder why the likes of Elton John's “Rocket Man” aren't on the playlist. Surely, that's a missed opportunity!

Fans on X are loving the personalised touch from NASA.

"That’s such a cool tradition 🚀 Nothing like starting the day in space with a good playlist. Curious to see what tracks the crew picked, hope there’s something unexpected in there," one user replied.

"Bumping this in my car then," another user added.

"Artemis II playlist probably hits different when you're orbiting the Moon though," someone else claimed.

The playlist isn't the only thing NASA has been sharing from the mission. The crew has been posting breathtaking views of the Milky Way from their vantage point near the Moon, while people back on Earth have been able to follow the journey in real time through NASA's official live stream available on Netflix.