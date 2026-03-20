The twins have become world-famous over the years for their extreme methods to remain identical, but it appears that all that is about to change.

For Anna and Lucy DeCinque, being identical twins is a huge part of their brand, going as far as to alter their lifestyle in order to stay in sync.

This has included a wide range of cosmetic work such as breast augmentations, facial fillers, and even matching dental work.

Over the years, the 40 year olds have spent a whopping $250,000 on various procedures but now they’re going for a more natural look.

The pair recently spoke to Australian outlet New Idea where they shared the reasons behind the decision.

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Anna explained: “We honestly don’t know why we did all of that stuff to ourselves. We regret a lot of things, and if we could go back in time, we would do things a lot differently.”

She continued: “The more popular we got, the more haters we had, and we were getting called everything from ‘plastic Barbie dolls’ to ‘fish lips’. We wanted the biggest everything - particularly lips. We loved the look and feel of big lips. Now we realize they were too big.”

So now, the twins are no longer getting fillers and they have also got rid of their hair and eyelash extensions.

Anna went on to say: “No more facial injections for us, and we will never use Botox. We’ve learned from our mistakes.”

She concluded: “We’re more confident, and happily look people in the eyes now.”

The twins are known for their extreme methods to remain identical (Instagram/@annalucydecinque)

The twins previously made headlines after it was revealed that they were both engaged to the same man.

In fact, Anna and Lucy have been in a relationship with Ben Byrne for over 11 years, with the twins explaining on TLC: “He always treated us equally. He never separates us, and he doesn't want to take us out separately.”

For example, if Ben decides to kiss one of the sisters, the other receives a peck shortly after.

“People need to accept it. Maybe people don't agree with it, but we're not hurting anyone. Love is love. That's what we've always said,” the famous twins added.

They went on to say: “We feel like we're one person. We can never, ever be apart and we would never choose to be. This is how we want live our life. We want to grow old together, die together.”