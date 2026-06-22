President Donald Trump has revealed that Apple has plans to partner with a huge multi-billion dollar company to create US-Made Chips.

This comes after the president has spent years asking the tech giant to move their iPhone manufacturing to the US.

On Thursday, Trump took to his own social media platform Truth Social to share the news.

He wrote: “The Technology the World relies on was invented in America. We all remember ‘Intel Inside’. Stupid Presidents took our Economy for granted, and let Taiwan and others steal our Semiconductor Factories. They forgot to protect our Industries with TARIFFS. When I won my Second Term (Third, actually!), it was clear America needed its Semiconductor Industry to come back to the U.S.A.

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Trump has spent years asking Apple to move their iPhone manufacturing to the US (Bastien Ohier/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

“We design everything, but we need to BUILD it here, NOW! So I decided to help Intel because we need to design and build our Chips right here in America. First, we helped bring in Nvidia, and they agreed to build their first level Chips with Intel. Next, Elon agreed to build his TerraFab, the largest Chip Factory in the World, designed together with Intel’s Technology team.”

Trump reveals major move for Apple chip manufacturing

The US leader went on to say: “And, finally, Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build its Chips in America. We decided to help Intel in exchange for 10% of their shares. Is that too much or, too little?

“They were worth around 100 Billion Dollars when we made our offer. Now they are worth over 600 BILLION DOLLARS! Nine months, and they’ve increased in value over HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS.

“America’s stake is now over 60 Billion Dollars. When was the last time a President made America money?? Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump has revealed a major move for Apple chip manufacturing (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

However, whether or not this bold idea comes to fruition still remains to be seen as, back in 2017, during Trump’s first term in office, he promised that Apple was building ‘ three big plants, beautiful plants’ on home soil.

But these plants never materialized, so naturally, this begs the question as to whether these US chips will suffer a similar fate as other announcements from the president.

It is also not yet clear which chips Trump has agreed with the company to produce in the US or what the timeline for this move will look like for this rollout.