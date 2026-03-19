The mother of three underwent the surgery on February 25 when she reportedly ‘suffered severe brain damage after extended loss of oxygen and was placed on a ventilator under sedation’.

Rachel had been documenting her lead up to the surgery on TikTok but things took a turn for the worse post-op when she became unresponsive.

According to her husband, Jeremy, a nurse performed CPR before an ambulance transported the mother to TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital where she was put on life support.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help the family, it detailed how ‘Rachel fought bravely with her family by her side’ but she was found to have ‘very minimal brain activity’.

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On March 5, Jeremy made the decision to remove her life support, with her brain having been confirmed as being ‘in a vegetative state’.

Since then, Rachel had been receiving end of life care in a hospice and passed away on March 17.

Posting an update online, Jeremy said: “We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and generous support shown to our family during this incredibly difficult time. Last night, my wife Rachel lost her battle while in hospice care.

“Your donations, messages, and kindness have meant more to us than words can express. They have helped ease burdens and reminded us that we are not alone as we navigate this loss.

“Rachel was an amazing wife, mother, and person who touched so many lives. We will carry her memory with us always. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family.”

Rachel had been documenting her lead up to the surgery on TikTok (Jeremy Tussey)

Since then, Rachel’s surgeon, Dr Shahryar Tork, has spoken out, saying to People: “Rachel’s surgery was completed successfully and without complications. Rachel was extubated and transferred to the recovery unit (PACU) in excellent condition, where I personally updated Rachel’s husband and brought him to her bedside, where she was awake, speaking with him, and recovering as expected ahead of her planned overnight stay for monitoring.

“Because Rachel was scheduled to remain overnight, her post-operative monitoring was overseen by staff contracted by the independent facility, not by my practice. I was later notified that her condition had unexpectedly changed and immediately returned to assist with her care and transfer to Bethesda North Hospital, where I remained with the family and continued to offer support.

“I have discontinued all procedures at that surgery center. Out of respect for Rachel and her family, and due to patient privacy laws, I will not comment further.”

In a statement provided to UNILAD Tech, Dr Tork said: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. I am devastated for Rachel Tussey and her family, and I am sending my deepest condolences and prayers to her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. My thoughts remain with everyone who loved Rachel. I hope that, in time, the full facts surrounding what happened come to light, bringing clarity and some measure of peace to her family and to everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss.”