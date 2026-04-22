When it comes to pioneers in the political sphere, Grindr might not immediately come to mind. After all, 'Orange Facebook' has gained a somewhat rocky reputation as a hookup app since it was first launched in 2009.

Battling controversies like "No Fats, No Femmes, No Asians", Grind has also faced backlash from data privacy breaches that shared HIV statuses with third parties, age verification issues, protecting those in countries where being LGBTQ+ is a risk, and being tied to serial killer Stephen Port, aka The Grindr Killer.

Still, Grindr remains one of the most popular dating apps around, and in 2026, it has up to 15 million monthly active users.

Grindr is rolling out its new AI wingman (Grindr)

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While Grindr was banned from the Olympics Village, it seems to be alive and well around the White House. With Grindr CEO George Arrison vowing to make it a more politically inclusive app, it's holding its first White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2026, with plans to discuss topics that include HIV funding, digital privacy, and LGBTQ+ human rights.

Shortly after Arrison was made Grindr CEO in 2022, he ran the gauntlet over his political views, once saying: "I am a conservative & agree with some Trump policies." Like Arrison confirmed there was a 'significant spike' in Grindr usage during Milwaukee's Republican National Convention in 2024, the White House Correspondents' Dinner seems like the perfect place to speak to a captive audience.

Since taking over as CEO, Arrison has steered the Grindr ship into a new era as he's focused on AI integration and expanding the area of premium subscription services.

Away from touting talent at the White House, Grindr has announced EDGE, which is a $500-a-month subscription that uses AI to supposedly find your perfect match.

On the Grindr site, the company confirmed it was becoming AI-first with hopes of creating "a faster, smarter, more personalized app that helps you connect with less effort and makes every conversation count."

Powered by gAI, Grindr’s proprietary AI stack was built specifically to connect the app's community. Ranging from $80 a week to $500 a month, EDGE includes AI recaps of meaningful conversations, personalized profile recommendations, insights into who you're likely to vibe with, and promises to keep privacy at its core.

In the blog, Chief Product Officer AJ Balance said: "EDGE is designed for users who want a more efficient, higher-signal experience — less scrolling, better conversations, and stronger follow-through."

As for why you should be stumping up for this seemingly pricy tier of tech, Balance added: "Together, these features are about outcomes, not novelty: connecting with greater confidence, better conversations, and more momentum."





Discussing the idea of EDGE on Reddit, it seems many were unconvinced about spending $6,000 a year for the service. Someone even joked it would be cheaper to pay for prostitutes at this point.

One unimpressed person wrote: "If people took the money they spend on dating apps and put it towards funding and paying social clubs, we would be a lot better off."

Another grumbled: "Wished they would consider using AI to get rid of the phishers. Between phishers and the need to kill the app every 3 minutes of usage to kill the ad, the app is unusable.

Grindr is one of the poster childs for the business concept of en-shitiication."

A third called out the whole idea of EDGE as they concluded: "It’s blatantly predatory. There’s a major loneliness epidemic in much of the Western world, and there are tons of people desperate enough to pay that kind of money, even if it’s a complete waste."

Grindr first teased the idea of an AI wingman way back in October 2024, and as EDGE continues to be tested, it will be interesting to see how many people opt for this helping hand.