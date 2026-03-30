It seems you can't do anything without being caught on camera in 2026, and we don't just mean Chappell Roan being constantly snapped by the paparazzi.

They say that the average American is caught on camera up to 75 times a day, and while most of us don't care, as it's arguably done to keep us safe from various bad actors, others complain that we're really in the era of George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four, where 'Big Brother' is always watching us.

Chances are, there are far more pictures of you on the internet than you might think, and not due to you oversharing on social media. Do you ever wonder how many times you might appear on Google Street View, with the tech giant’s little cars driving around in hopes of mapping the world?

Google has been mapping our streets since 2007 (robwilson39 / Getty)

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Things have gotten so advanced that you can now keep tabs on when the Street View cars are nearby, meaning you could either get yourself immortalized on Google or make sure your curtains are drawn.

Others are so concerned about being papped, they've even taken to blurring their houses out, which is relatively easy to do.

Even Street View can't get a glimpse of America's 'forbidden city' as North Oaks is considered the most exclusive residence in Minnesota, but as for the rest of us, you might be unknowingly preserved on the internet as part of the mapping service.

Away from the emotional trend of finding deceased loved ones on Street View, we've seen it catch some weird and wonderful things, including NSFW sex acts, and even help solve missing persons cases.

On a slightly lighter note, one Reddit thread has captured the moment that two cyclists are seen careening into each other and unexpectedly becoming one of those hilarious Google Street View 'fail' moments.





With it looking like one of them is distracted by the Street View car, they don't take notice of an upcoming junction. It's unclear who's at fault, but as you skip forward down the road, the vehicle has nabbed the moment the pair of cyclists collide, with them seen discussing in the aftermath in a pretty tense-looking exchange where we imagine blame was being thrown around.

There is actually a whole subreddit dedicated to this kind of content, with r/googlestreetviewfinds boasting 5.3K weekly visitors. It's admittedly not the biggest Reddit community out there, but with Call of Duty castles, Brazilian cannibals apparently being spotted, and a naked man enjoying his morning coffee, it's a goldmine for this kind of stuff.

Responding to the cycle crash, one person wrote: "The fact that this absolute disaster is permanently immortalized on Google's servers for the rest of human history is the best part tbh."

Another added: "Went oh no as soon as I saw the second guy was not disappointed."

Forget trying to figure out who was in the wrong, as a third person went even deeper and suggested it was some kind of conspiracy, as they concluded: "Literally no one else in the comments talking about white bike having a bag before the crash, and then red bike having the bag after the crash. This crash was planned, it's a hand off."