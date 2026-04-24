MrBeast’s company has responded to a complaint that was filed against his team and supposed to have occurred while she was supposed to be on maternity leave.

Beast Industries has been embroiled in a lawsuit since April 21 this year, after ex-employee Lorrayne Mavromatis claims she was subjected to three separate offenses during her years of working at the company, starting from 2022 and ending in 2025.

Per the BBC, she says she was ultimately fired from her role three weeks after returning from maternity leave due to her ‘complaining about a workplace that suffered from a lack of basic employment protections.’

In the lawsuit, she also alleges sexual harassment of other female employees that was ‘both condoned and/or perpetuated by their supervisors’.

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MrBeast's company is embroiled in a lawsuit (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

However, the company denies all allegations, calling them ‘disgusting’ in a response issued by a spokesperson.

In the suit she claimed that there was inappropriate workplace behavior, including an exchange with former CEO James Warren that led her to believe MrBeast was masturbating at work, per Vulture.

She also alleged she was not informed of her of her maternity leave rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act during her pregnancy and had been asked to continue working while on her leave.

In one instance, she said she was asked to travel to Brazil while pregnant and was apparently contacted about a meeting during her labor.

However, MrBeast’s company says this just isn’t true, calling her complaint ‘clout-chasing’ which misrepresents what happened.

In a statement they called it ‘deliberate misrepresentations and categorically false statements’, that Beast Industries has ‘extensive evidence’ against.

She alleges MrBeast masturbated at work (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“This clout-chasing complaint is built on deliberate misrepresentations and categorically false statements, and we have the receipts to prove it,” the spokesperson said to Dexerto. “There is extensive evidence, including Slack and WhatsApp messages, company documents, and witness testimony, that unequivocally refutes her claims. We will not submit to opportunistic lawyers looking to manufacture a payday from us.”

The outlet reported seeing screenshots of internal Slack messages and the former employee’s signature on the company’s employee handbook.

According to the outlet, the employee said in the conversation regarding the Brazil trip: “I feel like it would be extremely valuable to go with you to make sure everything works out smoothly and to have a Brazilian citizen on the ground with y’all for any last minute things that may arise.”

Mavromatis’ claim of her exchange with Warren clarified MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, would excuse himself to go to the toilet.

Warren allegedly explained to her: “Jimmy gets really awkward around beautiful women. Let’s just say that when you’re around and he goes to the restroom, he’s not actually using the restroom.”

The Beast Industries spokesperson responded to her Brazil allegations as fabrications and also puts down MrBeast’s need to go to the restroom as part of his alleged Crohn’s diagnosis: “That’s ridiculous. This is an allegation fabricated for the sole purpose of sparking headlines. It’s also disgusting that the lawsuit is exploiting Jimmy’s eye condition and Crohn’s disease — two medical conditions he has been publicly open about — in their attempt to secure a multimillion-dollar payday.”

UNILAD Tech has reached out to Beast Industries for comment.