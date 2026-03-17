Earlier this month, Trump revealed that he has plans to completely destroy Iran’s nuclear programme along with its missile capabilities and navy.

The president went on to share that he aims to ensure that Iran ‘cannot continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders’, stating that the US has assumed ‘major combat operations’ against the Middle Eastern nation.

Both the US and Israel continue their air strikes on Iran and fears, and now podcaster Joe Rogan is speaking out.

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In a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed Trump, saying: “He’s 80. He doesn’t have much to lose. That’s the scary thing about old leaders. Death is imminent, it’s within a decade, if you’re lucky. That’s spooky. You’re making decisions for the future of the world and you’ve only got maybe 10 years left on Earth.”

Speaking to journalist Michael Shellenberger, Rogan went on to say: “It just seems so insane based on what he ran on.

“I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on ‘no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to Rogan’s comments, with one user writing on X, formerly Twitter: “I just spoke today to three friends who voted and were really excited about Trump. Now they are like ‘what the hell is this idiot doing’. Really pissed off.”

Joe Rogan has spoken out against Trump's air strikes on Iran (YouTube/@joerogan)

Another said: “Rogan is a responsible for Trump getting elected as anyone. Yes, it's insane! That's why you shouldn't platform ppl like Trump. You're promoting insane things.”

A third person remarked: “Yeah no s***. He lies about everything and you and every other Trumper a**hole believes it. We tried to warn you but ‘oh no, not the black lady vice president!’”

And a fourth added: “It’s embarrassing. It has negatively impacted the whole world.”

Trump previously appeared on an episode of Rogan’s podcast while he was campaigning for his second election victory.

At his inauguration at the White House in January 2025, Trump commented on how his young Barron ‘knew the youth vote’, urging him to appear on the podcast by saying: “you gotta go out, do Joe Rogan.”