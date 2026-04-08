An influencer has publicly called out the daughter of Bill Gates after she exposed a private message from the Microsoft 'nepo baby' on Instagram.

This comes as the daughter of Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, Phoebe Gates, has been accused of offering a content creator less than $250 for work.

After launching her own startup, Phia, which is an e-commerce app, Phoebe reportedly reached out to influencer Kacie Margis last April where she asked to collaborate with her.

However, it seems Kacie was less than impressed when the tech heiress offered her even less money than what was advertised as her rates of service.

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Kacie took to social media to share a screenshot of the DM sent to her by Phoebe.

Phoebe Gates was publicly called out by an influencer (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Hearst)

Posting the image onto Threads, the note read: “Hey love! I came across your profile on Collabstr and I’m such a fan of your content.

“I’m the founder of @phiaco - we[re launching at the end of this month (!!) and I’d be sooo honored if you’d be down to collab and help share.”

She added: “We’re still a scrappy startup so budget’s super limited, but we’d still…”

Viewers could not see the rest of the message but Kacie wrote a scathing comment to go along with the screenshot, which read: “When a billionaire’s daughter says the budget is ‘super limited’ and it’s a ‘scrappy little startup’ to try to pay me less than what my posted rates are.

“For anyone wondering: she found me on a site called Collabstr, where brands can book creators (free plug for them).

Bill Gates has previously spoken about his children's wealth (Stefan JERREVANG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

“My rates are publicly listed on the platform, but instead of booking me there, she sent a private message trying to negotiate me down.”

Bill Gates has previously spoken about his children’s wealth, claiming that they will inherit less than 1% of his $107 billion net worth.

Gates’ stance on the matter was discussed when he appeared on the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast.

In the clip, Gates said: “Everybody gets to decide on that, in my case my kids got a great upbringing and education but less than 1% of the total wealth because I decided it wouldn’t be a favor to them.

“It’s not a dynasty, I’m not asking them to run Microsoft. I want to give them a chance to have their own earnings and success.”

Gates added that he wanted his kids to be ‘significant’ in their own right instead of being ‘overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune [their father] had’.