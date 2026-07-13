There is a whole world of NSFW-esque games out there that most people haven't even heard of, and one gamer was shocked after buying Leisure Suit Larry on their Nintendo Switch, deeming the two titles purchased to be 'truly disgusting' and among the 'worst purchases' they'd ever made.

Disgusting is a word that's thrown around a lot in the world of gaming, yet usually it's reserved for unsavory business practices like the recent exclusive content found in the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, or Sony's decision to end support for physical games after January 2026 on PlayStation consoles.

People are often less inclined to brand games disgusting in repulsion to the content, however, but popular TikTok gaming creator Dhaija, who goes by the handle @supersillyfunworld on the social media platform, shared her shock at two titles she purchased on the Nintendo Switch store.

One TikTok creator felt 'ashamed' after playing two Leisure Suit Larry games she'd bought on Nintendo Switch (CrazyBunch)

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Showing off the two most recent entries in the Leisure Suit Larry franchise – Wet Dreams Don't Dry, and Wet Dreams Dry Twice – Dhaija declared:

"It is the most outdated game that you have ever thought to play in your life. It is truly disgusting. The humor in that game is very dated and it is kinda like when people watch 'Scary Movie' in this day and age, you know what I mean?

"People are like, 'oh my god, I can't believe you said that', and it's like, well that was what was happening back in the day," she continued.





It certainly makes sense for a series that had its first entry back in 1987, and while it was definitely popular when it came out amidst the peak of adventure point and click titles, it might not necessarily hold up as well as some might hope in the 2020s.

The titular Larry is notoriously unsuccessful in his attempts to charm or seduce women, and the game often engages in sexual humor with double entendres and plenty of raunchy jokes to go around.

Considering the series' reputation for being exclusively 'adult' it is a surprise for some to see it present on modern Nintendo consoles that are definitely oriented more towards families and younger gamers than rival devices.

Some might be shocked that games as raunchy as Leisure Suit Larry is even on the Switch in the first place (CrazyBunch)

Dhaija noted the game's 'awkwardness', likening it to Charlie Sheen which definitely gives an impression to anyone who has yet to encounter the series.

She added that "the sexual content of the game is insane," noting that "nothing in this game really relates to modern day society, and I am so ashamed that I have this game."

Some people have commented on Dhaija's video reminiscing about playing Leisure Suit Larry on PC decades ago, whereas others have pointed out that the title might have given away that it's maybe going to be a bit more provocative than most other games.