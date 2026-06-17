C. Montgomery Burns is laughing all the way to the bank, as a crossover between The Simpsons and Monopoly Go! unites Scopely's beloved mobile video game with America's favorite family. While it seems unlikely that we'll ever return to highs like "You Only Move Twice" or "Marge vs. the Monorail", The Simpsons has had a resurgence in recent years.

Alongside the fact that the hit TV series has been renewed through to season 40, we've got a long-awaited sequel to The Simpsons Movie on the way, and those rumors of a remake for The Simpsons: Hit & Run will have us throwing money at the IP.

The peak of games based on The Simpsons has passed for many, and considering the now-defunct Tapped Out released all the way back in 2012, there's been a lull. Still, with no competition around, 2026 seems like the perfect time for Scopely to cash in on the franchise's legacy by giving Monopoly a Springfieldian makeover.

The gaming world has evolved a lot since arguing over the Monopoly board about the rules of Free Parking, but with Monopoly Go! putting a technological twist on Parker Brothers' staple, it's rocketed up the charts.

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UNILADTech chatted to Game Design Lead Miriam Wilson and Director of Content Design Phil Williams about how you take one of the world's most iconic board games and inject one of the most iconic TV shows of all time.

A wealth of Simpsons history is being mined for Monopoly Go! (Disney / Scopely)

When asked about why now is the right time to bring The Simpsons to Monopoly Go!, Williams reiterated that Scopely has been working with beloved brands but continues to preserve what players love about the game: "With The Simpsons, we knew we wanted to create something bigger and more immersive than ever before. The show offers an incredible wealth of iconic characters, memorable moments, and storytelling opportunities to draw from.

“And with more than a few superfans on the team, there was certainly no shortage of ideas!"

This was echoed by Wilson, who said the past 35+ years of The Simpsons have made it timeless: "The humor has evolved, but the core of the show is still the same with the beloved characters. Monopoly feels the same way to me. It’s evolved over time but the core is still there and always will be.

“It made sense for us to pair two worlds together that are recognized in households worldwide, especially because both of them poke fun at socio-economic status, class, and Americana in general."

Working with 20th Century Games and Gracie Films, Scopely, Monopoly Go! Has added narrative-driven 'Episodes', which give us stories inspired by the show every two weeks. There are also limited-time Episode Sticker Sets and Springfield-themed game boards that let you relive some of the show's iconic moments.

For fans of The Simpsons, the death of Tapped Out in 2025 is still raw. According to Wilson, it lives on in Monopoly Go! with some nods you might recognize. This isn't the only Simpsons game that's inspired Scopely, with Wilson saying there's an easter egg to The Simpsons arcade game: "I used to beg my parents for quarters to play it and others on the team had a similar experience. We wanted to pay homage to that nostalgia. There are a few moments in the game animations where you’ll see her pull out a vacuum cleaner including in the new Simpsons Run and Simpsons Partners minigames."

The Simpsons is just the start of potential beloved IPs coming to Monopoly Go! (Instagram / Monopoly Go!)

For both Wilson and Williams, they love the new 'chibification' art style. Wilson said it's like watching these moments for the first time, adding: "The designs of all the cosmetics are so fun too. I love that we were able to offer fans a premium Malibu Stacy Dice where she’s wearing a “new hat” which has become a much-memed reference to the show with hardcore fans."

It sounds like this is the start of more crossovers, and while we could easily see something like the Simpsons-adjacent Futurama coming to Monopoly Go!, the team aren't willing to give anything away yet. Williams admitted: "We’re really only just getting going! We’ve got plenty more big surprises planned in the future."

Of course, you can't do an interview about The Simpsons without asking who your favorite character is. For Miriam Wilson, it's Mr. Burns: "He’s so over the top evil that whenever he does anything else out of character it’s that much more hilarious. I have a keychain of him wearing a nightgown on a pink rug talking on the phone like a teenager and it always makes me smile."

For Phil Williams, it's resident menace on the roads, Otto: "As a fellow heavy metal fan, I can definitely appreciate his taste in music! That said, I’d like to think I’m a slightly more responsible driver than he is."

All there's left to do is roll the dice and give Monopoly Go!'s crossover with The Simpsons a go.