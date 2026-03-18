Gmail blocks you from receiving new emails when you hit the storage limit, but here's what you can do.

When you create a Google email account, you automatically receive a generous 15GB of free storage. But that space can disappear fast since the storage covers everything across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos.

Many users are only now realising that once this limit is reached, they can no longer receive new emails.

"Who the hell thought Gmail needed a storage limit and that, once it’s full, you wouldn’t be able to receive emails anymore?????" one frustrated user posted on X.

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There's several ways to clear your Gmail storage (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty)

People in the comments were in similar disbelief at the system.

"Imagine your mailbox refusing letters because the drawer is full," one user compared.

"It’s honestly such an annoying system. You don’t realize it matters until emails just stop coming in," another complained.

"I’m currently in this fight and I’m not gonna pay," someone else wrote.

According to the tech giant's support website, when users exceed their quota, they lose the ability to 'upload new files or images to Google Drive, back up any photos and videos to Google Photos.' Users' ability to send and receive email in Gmail may also be 'impacted,' Google reported.

However, the Alphabet-owned company notes that you can still log in to and use your Google Account even when you're over the storage limit.

How to clear storage on your Google Account

If you've hit your storage quota, several options are available.

Google offers storage management tools that help identify opportunities to free up space. The company also recommends 'downloading your files to your personal device and then deleting them from your cloud storage.'

For users looking for a paid option, Google One offers more storage for Gmail, Drive and Photos.













However, if you don't wish to pay, some experts have revealed a few simple steps to unlock 15GB of storage for free, though this is just for Gmail.

What happens if you don't clear storage on your Google Account

Of course, many of us are guilty of letting our storage situation slide for longer than we should. But, there may be a cause for urgency.

Google warns that if users remain over their quota for two years or more, 'your content in your Google Account may be removed including in Gmail, Google Photos, Google Drive (this includes Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Vids) and your Android device's backup.'

In such cases, the company promised to provide users with 'at least three months notice using email or notifications before content is eligible for deletion.'

So if you haven't cleared your storage, it might be time to start now!