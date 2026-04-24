Timothee Chalamet’s comment over the art of ballet and theater didn’t go down well in Hollywood, but his biggest critic has changed her tune in the days since issuing her reaction to his controversy.

After hitting out at the Marty Supreme actor, Charlize Theron has seemed to do a U-turn on a comment she made, where she scathed that his job could be lost to AI by 2036.

It all began when the award-winning actor was speaking with his Interstellar co-star, Matthew McConaughey, about creating films in cinema that are good enough for audiences to pay to watch.

But it was there, that Chalamet said, per LADbible: "I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore."

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Timothee Chalamet's ballet and theater comments didn't land well (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

He then said: "All respect to the ballet and opera people out there...”

Obviously, this wasn’t taken well by those in the industry of performing arts, with Theron telling The New York Times: "Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day. That was a very reckless comment on an art form, two art forms, that we need to lift up constantly because, yes, they do have a hard time.”

She scathed: "In 10 years, AI is going to be able to do Timothee’s job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live. And we shouldn’t [expletive] on other art forms."

But now, she’s backtracking on her comments.

In an interview with Variety on the red carpet of her new Netflix movie, Apex, which drops today, she said her AI prediction was her ‘talking out of my ass’.

She explained to the reporter: “Honestly, I talked out of my ass. I don’t know what’s going to happen in ten years, okay? Nobody does. But I assume that a living, live performance would be hard [to replicate]. And then someone’s like, ‘There’s a dancing robot in Hong Kong’ — but he’s not Misty Copeland.”

The Monster actress and dancer, previously said her fellow dancers are 'superheroes' and that ‘dance is ­probably one of the hardest things I ever did’, in her initial response to Chalamet, where she called the art form ‘borderline abusive’ due to the injuries she sustained.

Anyway, Chalamet has yet to respond to the things that have been said to him after his ballet comment.