A major breakthrough has been announced in artificial intelligence after the technology was able to catch cancer in a woman earlier than any human could have.

The experiment proved to be life saving as medics have revealed the AI method has the potential to improve early detection of cancer by over 10%.

The woman in question is Yvonne Cook who took part in a UK study which enlisted the help of an AI tool known as Mia to flag concerns in mammogram scans.

The groundbreaking research found that the AI tool had the ability to spot cancer in very small areas which could have been missed by a human.

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For Cook, the AI noticed something that turned out to be a ‘very early stage’ grade two tumor, which was treated with surgery and medication.

Cook appeared on UK talk show This Morning to speak about her experience, where she said: “I felt very grateful that my mammogram coincided with the period of the research and also secondly that AI had picked it up. I just felt very lucky, so I was in a very positive mindset from the start and retained that during the treatment.”

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the news, with one user writing in the YouTube comment section: “Amazing news about AI in healthcare.”

Another said: “What a lovely positive story.”

And a third person added: “So pleased for Yvonne. We need to accept that AI is better than us at some things, as long as it continues to be used for good. However, if i was an author for example, i would not be happy with AI helping me to write a novel, we need to still put our personal stamp on things.”

The AI tool known as Mia is used to flag concerns in mammogram scans (YouTube/@thismorning)

It doesn’t look like the advancements of AI is going to slow down anytime soon as the likes of Oracle continue to push towards building more AI data centers.

This news comes as the tech giant sent a brutal email to 30,000 of its employees to reveal their jobs had been terminated.

The company spread the word to its staff members in countries including the US, Canada, Mexico and India by sending out emails from Oracle Leadership.

In the email, it reportedly stated that there had been a ‘broader organizational change’, which many believe could be related to the firm’s decision to build more AI data centers.