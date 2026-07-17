New DC Comics-themed skins have been launched for Fortnite, yet their 'summer' theming has caused quite the stir among those who think that they look a little inappropriate for the game.

While Fortnite is for – and is played by – everyone of all ages, it has proven to be especially popular among children and younger teenagers, making the implementation of certain skins or game modes more challenging for Epic Games.

That has seemingly changed with the launch of these new 'swimsuit' themed cosmetics, however, as they are among the raunchiest skins that players can buy in the game, making some players wonder half-jokingly suggest that a 'sex update' is on the way in the future.

Included in the new release of skins are Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Batman, with all four showing a decent amount of skin as they prepare for relaxation on the beach.

New 'NSFW' Fortnite skins cause controversy

As reported by VICE, the new skins – officially released on Thursday, July 16 – are included as part of the Hot Bat Summer update, although they are blocked in modes rated either E (Everyone) or E10+, joining horror skins like the Xenomorph in being the only restricted cosmetics.

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Fortnite's DC summer skins have been limited to game modes with a T rating, likely due to their 'raunchy' nature (Epic Games)

Poison Ivy's skin features a revealing green outfit with visible cleavage, whereas Harley Quinn is sporting either a two-piece bikini set or a bikini with some short jorts, depending on what variant you choose.

Another element that appears to have caused controversy is the inclusion of a 'human' variant of the Poison Ivy skin, switching her green skin for her non-superhero looks while keeping the same outfit in the process.

The revealing nature of skins for Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have caused controversy online (Epic Games)

While Batman's skin is arguably the most revealing of the lot – as he ditches the cape in favor of just a mask and some speedos, baring his big chest for all to witness – that has predictably proven far less divisive compared to the female body.

Each of the main character skins will cost players 1,500 V-Bucks to purchase, although you can get a discount and save some money if you purchase them all collectively as a bundle in the shop.

Is Fortnite's 'sex update' on the way?

One question on social media that's somehow spawned from the inclusion of these skins is whether Fortnite will be getting a 'sex update', which presumably integrates far more adult content into the game.

This suggestion on its own is one that some players have been desperate to see answered for a number of years now, even with the majority of requests being (at least partially) facetious, but developer Epic Games appears to have leaned into this with recent cosmetic drops.

Yes... New Fortnite skin has Jiggle Physics



More than any skin in the game. Fortnite is not holding back anymore https://t.co/IuRhldHPza pic.twitter.com/rjZi3cMCsi — Scyan (@ScyanYT) June 6, 2026





A new skin launched last month was shown by some eagle-eyed players to have 'jiggle physics' – referring to the movement of a character's breasts while walking – which people took as confirmation that the 'sex update' is on its way.

This is almost definitely not the case, however, especially as the official X account for Fortnite Festival shut it down in the past, writing:

Can’t believe we need to post this but - there’s no ‘sex’ in Fortnite Festival.



Our PEGI ratings descriptor refers to sexual references in lyrical content. — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) December 3, 2023





"Can't believe we need to post this but – there's no 'sex' in Fortnite Festival. Our PEGI ratings descriptor refers to sexual references in lyrical content."

It would be surprising to see Fortnite abandon its child-friendly approach in favor of this proposed 'update' to the game, even if it has dabbled in more revealing cosmetic designs in recent months.