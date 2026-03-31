You might think of the X-Men when you hear the word 'mutant', but in the real-life science world, it's a far cry from spandex-clad superheroes saving the world from some bald guy's mansion. In medical fields, a mutant doesn't exactly have a positive connotation, as it typically refers to a permanent change to DNA or RNA, neutrally or negatively.

All men are said to produce mutated sperm in the millions of little swimmers when they ejaculate, although their rate increases with age. We're already warned that this could lead to mutant sperm-factories in a man's testes, in danger of passing on everything from rare childhood cancers to increased risk of autism. Although some continue to champion the supposed benefits of abstaining from masturbation, it's a perfectly natural part of the human reproductive system.

There are some fascinating sperm stories out there, like what happens when you swallow semen, and how many calories are in sperm, but now, one Australian science creator has put mutant sperm under the microscope.

The number of mutant sperm increase as a man gets older (MirageC / Getty)

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Over on his YouTube, Walt (oneminmicro) explained how you'll likely find mutated sperm when putting a sample under a microscope. Putting a few drops on a glass slide, oneminmicro then took us in for a closer look, where it was relatively easy to spot the 'mutated' tadpoles.

He said, "This is not a galaxy or the Milky Way, these are, in fact, sperm cells," neatly teeing up plenty of 'milky' jokes in the comments.

With just one goal in mind, a sperm's sole purpose is to try and reach an egg, although we all know that's not always the direction they'll be heading in. The YouTuber reminded us: "In a sample with so many cells, there are going to be certain defects."

He spotted one sperm cell with two heads, while another had three tails, and a third boasted no head at all. Feeling like something of a Goldilocks situation, he says that it's a regular occurrence in such a large sample size and concluded that it's a "completely normal finding."

Others in the comments were shocked by what they were seeing, with one person claiming to be a biologist and adding: "Don’t worry everyone, only the healthiest, strongest swimmers usually make it to the egg first. Extra tails and heads tend to just hinder forward motion."

Another said: "I love how we just watch someone else’s sperm and we don’t even care about it 😂."

A third concluded: "This is a good ice breaker, ‘Were you a mutated or normal sperm cell?'"

There were numerous jokes about where the sample came from and whether the OP took one for 'science' to provide it himself, but while this took up most of the comment section, there's a fascinating message behind what we're seeing.

Research suggests that the risk of serious health problems skyrockets from four in every 200 births to five in every 200 when a father is over 50, and while that might not sound huge, it's an alarming stat when you look at the diseases and conditions associated with mutant sperm. So, if you're thinking about becoming a father at the age of 80, you might want to consider what you could be passing down the family tree.