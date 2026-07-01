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Former Amazon VP explains why he shut down CEO Jeff Bezos in front of his board
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Former Amazon VP explains why he shut down CEO Jeff Bezos in front of his board

Ethan Evans served as a Vice President at Amazon for 6 years

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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