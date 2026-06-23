Leaked Nancy Guthrie ransom note reveals kidnapper's $4,000,000 Bitcoin demand

A newly leaked ransom note from Nancy Guthrie's supposed kidnappers claims that she died just days after disappearing from her home near Tucson, Arizona.

Another sent at the same time asked for $4 million in Bitcoin as a ransom for her release.

Guthrie disappeared earlier this year on February 1, with doorbell camera evidence from her Google Nest suggesting she had been taken against her will by a masked individual.

Her family, including her daughter, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, received several ransom letters from the supposed kidnappers asking for millions of dollars in Bitcoin in exchange for her return.

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Still, Guthrie's whereabouts and condition remained unknown to the public.

New reports have revealed a leaked ransom letter that was sent to news media just a few days after Guthrie was kidnapped, as per the BBC, with two concurrent notes offering conflicting reports of her condition.

The leaked ransom letter claims that Nancy Guthrie died just days after being kidnapped (Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty)

Investigators have indicated that one was a standard ransom note that had been made public knowledge, whereas the other stated that Guthrie had died after being kidnapped. It’s also said that the perpetrators offered an apology to her family.

They reportedly claimed that they did not mean for her to die, but there remains no clear evidence that this note is a truthful account of the events surrounding her disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is looking into the kidnapping, hasn’t issued any response to the claims made by the second note, asserting only that the investigation "remains active and ongoing" regardless.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to work closely with the FBI," a spokesperson noted following news of the second ransom letter, "As investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case."

Savannah Guthrie has responded to the new ransom letter, asking for anyone with information to come forward (Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images)

Savannah Guthrie also issued her own heartbreaking response to the news in her first appearance on Today following the leak, with the anchor pleading for anyone to come forward with information regarding her mother's current status or location.

"Somebody knows something," she said with tears streaming from her face, adding that her whole family is in 'agony' as they continue to seek clarity surrounding the disappearance.

Guthrie had revealed her intention to pay a ransom to secure her mother's release, with upwards of $1 million being offered by the family. Unfortunately, no further progress was made for months following her disappearance, and this new information is likely to cause the pain to resurface.