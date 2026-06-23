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Leaked Nancy Guthrie ransom note reveals kidnapper's $4,000,000 Bitcoin demand
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Leaked Nancy Guthrie ransom note reveals kidnapper's $4,000,000 Bitcoin demand

The note was sent just days after Guthrie disappeared from her home in February 2026

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram / Savannah Guthire
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