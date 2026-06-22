Security experts issue warning to all Amazon shoppers this week

Security experts are issuing a warning to all Amazon shoppers this week.

Amazon Prime Day sale lands tomorrow (23 June) and bargain hunters across the US are getting ready to snap up tech deals on everything from iPads to PlayStation consoles. But before you start filling your basket, security experts are urging shoppers to stay on guard.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point has issued a warning ahead of the sale, revealing the threat of scams that have been quietly building in the background for months.

Between December 2025 and May 2026, a total of 6,843 new Amazon-themed web domains were registered worldwide, designed to look like Amazon and trick shoppers into handing over personal and payment information.

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Amazon Prime Day starts 23 June (SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty)

April alone saw 1,446 new domains appear, which Check Point claims gives attackers roughly a two-month window to 'age' a malicious website and avoid detection.

"Prime Day scams succeed because they mimic normal shopping behaviour so closely: familiar branding, convincing checkout pages, delivery alerts, and last-minute urgency," Check Point explained. "That is why the safest approach is not only to spot suspicious messages, but to slow the purchase journey down just enough to verify what is real before clicking, logging in, or paying."

How to stay safe while shopping on Prime Day

As roughly one in every 11 domains launched is malicious or suspicious, it's wise to be on the lookout and double-check what you're opening. As such, Check Point has shared some simple ways to stay safe when shopping online and avoid falling victim to potential scams.

Check Point has issued a warning ahead of the Amazon sale (boonchai wedmakawand/Getty)

Firstly, the firm recommends always going directly to Amazon rather than clicking any links sent via text message, email or social media. Even if a message looks legitimate, it is far safer to open the official Amazon app or type Amazon.com into your web browser.

"Many fraudulent domains closely imitate Amazon’s real URL. Look out for extra characters, hyphenated brand names, or unusual endings such as .top or .online," the security team said.

Also, be sceptical of any deal that looks too good to be true, and treat any message claiming you are owed a refund or that a deal is about to expire with suspicion.

According to Check Point, scammers often use urgency to push people into acting before they have time to think.

One of the most common tricks is a fake email warning that your Prime account is about to be suspended. If you receive one, do not click anything in it, the experts warn.

Amazon Prime Day deals run from Tuesday 23 June until Friday 26 June, exclusively for Prime members.